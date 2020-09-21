Do You Qualify For €9,000 Customs Grant?

21 Sep 2020 | 04.37 pm

Enterprise Ireland is urging eligible businesses to apply for its Ready for Customs grant before Brexit becomes a reality on 1 January 2021.

From January 2020, Irish businesses that export goods to or import goods from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) will require a customs declaration. EI’s €20m Ready for Customs grant aims help affected businesses prepare.

Under the grant, up to €9,000 is available for each new full-time employee engaged in customs work. If a company employs a new person to deal with customs on a part-time basis, a grant of up to €4,500 is available.

The grant contributes to recruitment costs, employee costs and provision of IT infrastructure.

The Ready for Customs grant is open to companies that are directly engaged in business activities to, from, or through the UK, and which will require new or increased customs clearance capacity.

These include enterprises that:

• Are providing freight, haulage, logistics services to, from or through the UK, or

• Are providing customs intermediary services, or

• Are directly engaged in business activities with or through the UK.

The scheme opened for applications on September 9 and will remain open to applications until the fund is exhausted, or until December 15, whichever is the earlier.

• Government advice for business on Getting Brexit Ready

Among the other criteria, applicants must have an EORI number from Revenue. Enterprises providing customs intermediary services less than 12 months since establishment must also provide a supporting business plan.

Multiple applications per enterprise are allowed within the time limits, however, EI recommends single applications.

Businesses looking to find out more about the grant, including its eligibility criteria, should log on to Enterprise Ireland’s Ready for Customs webinar, which takes place on September 23 at 11am. See here.

Speakers for the webinar include Giles O’Neill, manager of Enterprise Ireland’s Brexit Unit, and Carol Lynch at BDO Customs and International Trade Services.