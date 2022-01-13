DMG Media Ireland Acquires Business Plus

13 Jan 2022 | 08.45 am

DMG Media Ireland has announced the acquisition of Business Plus, Ireland’s market-leading business to business magazine.

DMG Media Ireland is the print and digital publisher whose activities span the Irish Daily Mail, Irish Mail on Sunday, Mail Online, EVOKE.ie, Extra.ie, RollerCoaster.ie, OneFabDay.com and Geek Ireland.

Established in 1997 by Nick Mulcahy, Editor, and Siobhán O’Connell, Marketing Director, Business Plus is one of Ireland’s leading Business-to-Business media brands and is renowned for its specialist reports on professional services. The founders will continue to lead the Business Plus print and digital publications under the new ownership.

Paul Henderson, CEO of DMG Media Ireland, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Business Plus into the DMG Media group. The addition of Ireland’s premier business magazine to our portfolio means that we can extend our audience reach from the consumer to the important business sector.

“Business Plus is an iconic brand which has been professionally managed by its founders for 24 years. We are committed to supporting the talented team and their plans for the future, as they bring us great insight and deep understanding of their audience which they have amassed over the years.”

Nick Mulcahy commented: “It’s a tremendous tribute to the strength of the Business Plus brand that the company has been wholly acquired by DMG Media Ireland, which is part of one of the largest media organisations in the world.

“DMG Media is the perfect fit for Business Plus. With their other online assets, DMG Media has shown that they are experts in the digital arena. We will now be in a position to extend the reach of our specialised content to domestic and overseas readers, both in print and digitally.”

Siobhán O’Connell added: “Joining DMG Media is a very exciting development in the journey of Business Plus. As well as the digital opportunity, DMG is also enthusiastic about the printed magazine. The future of Business Plus magazine and Businessplus.ie is in great hands, and we’re looking forward to creating a fresher look and reaching a wider audience as part of the DMG network.”

DMG Media Ireland content reaches an audience of c.3.6 million Irish adults every month across newspapers, magazines, and international websites. The company is the number one content producer for women in Ireland, and has over 450,000 newspaper readers per week.

In 2021, DMG Media developed a purpose-built multimedia studio, SpaceTo at its office in central Dublin. The facility is aimed at companies, brands and organisations that require engaging and professional corporate communications.

Photo: Paul Henderson (left), Siobhán O’Connell and Nick Mulcahy