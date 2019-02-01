DMG Media Goes For Parenting Rollercoaster

01 Feb 2019 | 08.05 am

DMG Media Ireland has acquired pregnancy and parenting website RollerCoaster.ie, which has been online since 2000.

DMG Media has developed two consumer websites in Ireland, EVOKE.ie and Extra.ie, and Rollercoaster is the company’s first purchase..

CEO Paul Henderson stated: “RollerCoaster.ie is a much-loved website for many Irish parents, especially mums, and we are really delighted that it is the latest addition to our growing digital family.

“It is an incredible resource for Irish parents and we want to build on this while delivering great content and maintaining the very popular platforms for parents to share the ups and downs of family life.”

Rollercoaster founders Anne O’Connor (56) and John Feeley (56) commented: “RollerCoaster.ie is like a child to us. We started it when we ourselves were new parents because there was no place for Irish parents to go to get advice, support and ask the stupid question they really wanted to.

“We searched long and hard for the right partner and we know that DMG Media will nurture and grow RollerCoaster.ie for the next chapter of its life.”

Based in Kinvara, Co Galway, the Rollercoaster trading company paid €59,000 to its two directors in 2017. Year-end trade debtors were €51,000 and net profit for the year was €27,000. Net worth in December 2017 was €233,000, including €199,000 balance sheet cash.

DMG Media says it reaches more than 3 million Irish adults every month. The company is part of DMGT plc, one of the world’s leading multi-channel media organisations.

In a separate announcement, DMG said it will be official media partner and exhibitor of the Dublin Tech Summit 2019 (pictured), which takes place in April.

“With DMG Media Ireland’s ever expanding properties, we will showcase our brands at the summit and look forward to meeting with industry professionals along with the opportunity for them to visit us on the day at our exhibition stand,” said Henderson.