DMG Media Adds Weddings To Online Portfolio

01 Jul 2020 | 02.31 pm

DMG Media Ireland has acquired weddings website OneFabDay.com. The site joins the media assets portfolio of Extra.ie, Mail Online, EVOKE, RollerCoaster.ie, Irish Daily Mail, Irish Mail on Sunday and the ‘I’ newspaper.

Incorporated in October 2012 and owned equally by founders (pictured) Naoise McNally (39) and Susan Gallagher (39), OneFabDay.com claims 300 advertising clients and c.550,000 unique readers per month.

According to McNally: “Over the last 10 years, together with our fantastic team, we have built One Fab Day into one of the most successful wedding websites in the world.

“We’re incredibly proud that as an Irish digital publication we are among the global players in our industry and joining DMG is the next chapter in our development. Joining such a strong media powerhouse such as DMG gives One Fab Day a unique opportunity to focus on what we’ve always excelled at – creating the most useful and inspiring content for our readers.”

The site does a good trade in advertorial ‘sponsored content’ and claims 164,000 Pinterest followers.

DMG chief executive Paul Henderson commented “The addition of Ireland’s premier wedding site to our portfolio means that we now reach 90%+ of all Irish women through all life stages and through their most important life events.

“One Fab Day is an iconic brand which has been professionally managed by its founders Naoise and Susan for almost a decade. The site is the trust centre for brides both because of its great content and the deep understanding of its audience amassed over the years”

One Fab Day operating company Coral Mint Ltd booked a net profit of €44,000 in 2019. Negative net worth at year-end was €33,000.