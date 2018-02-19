19 Feb 2018 | 11.17 am
DMA Agency Award For Wolfgang Digital
Digital Media Awards for everyone in the audience
Wolfgang Digital has been named Agency of the Year at the annual Energia Digital Media Awards 2018. Wolfgang Digital also won awards for Best Search Campaign and Best Social Media. The company’s clients include DID Electrical and Tesco.
Teneo Digital won Best Brand and Best Strategy awards for work on behalf of insurer AIG.
OTHER DMA WINNERS
Best Collaborative Campaign – Starcom
Best Conversion Strategy – Dentsu Aegis Network
Best Creative – Eyekiller
Best Data & Analytics – Vizeum
Best in Financial Services – KBC Bank
Best in Public Service – Zenith
Best in Retail & Consumer Goods – Chemistry
Best Integrated Digital Campaign – ICAN
Best Integrated Media Strategy – PHD Media
Best Native Content – Three Ireland
Best Newcomer – Fifty-Three Six
Best Technology Innovation – Thought Different
Best Use of Mobile – Tribe Digital
Best Use of Video – Radical
Best Website – Zoo
Photo: The team from Wolfgang Digital. (Pic: Paul Sherwood)