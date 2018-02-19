DMA Agency Award For Wolfgang Digital

19 Feb 2018 | 11.17 am

Wolfgang Digital has been named Agency of the Year at the annual Energia Digital Media Awards 2018. Wolfgang Digital also won awards for Best Search Campaign and Best Social Media. The company’s clients include DID Electrical and Tesco.

Teneo Digital won Best Brand and Best Strategy awards for work on behalf of insurer AIG.

OTHER DMA WINNERS

Best Collaborative Campaign – Starcom

Best Conversion Strategy – Dentsu Aegis Network

Best Creative – Eyekiller

Best Data & Analytics – Vizeum

Best in Financial Services – KBC Bank

Best in Public Service – Zenith

Best in Retail & Consumer Goods – Chemistry

Best Integrated Digital Campaign – ICAN

Best Integrated Media Strategy – PHD Media

Best Native Content – Three Ireland

Best Newcomer – Fifty-Three Six

Best Technology Innovation – Thought Different

Best Use of Mobile – Tribe Digital

Best Use of Video – Radical

Best Website – Zoo

Photo: The team from Wolfgang Digital. (Pic: Paul Sherwood)