DLA Piper Leases New Molesworth Street Office

03 Aug 2021 | 12.58 pm

Law firm DLA Piper is to move offices to 40 Molesworth Street in Dublin 2.

The new location comprises c. 30,000 square feet of office space over six floors for DLA Piper’s staff of 75.

The law firm has signed a lease running until 2037 and intends to make use of its new office space to accommodate future expansion plans in Ireland.

DLA Piper is a global law firm that first set up in Ireland in 2019 in light of Brexit and the internationalisation of the Irish legal sector.

Country Managing Partner for DLA Piper in Ireland David Carthy said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for DLA Piper, and we are absolutely delighted to secure 40 Molesworth Street. Since first opening our doors in Ireland in 2019, we have expanded our team across all of our seven practice groups.

“The new office will allow us to significantly grow our presence and continue to attract and develop talent in Ireland in the coming years, further cementing our position as the leading global law firm in Ireland.

“This will also provide us with a wonderful opportunity to shape an office space designed around the needs of our people and the growth of our practice and will be purposefully designed to accommodate our new flexible ways of working and collaborating, as well as client meetings and events.”

Head of real estate at DLA Piper Graham Quinn also noted that the deal highlights increased demand for office accommodation in the Dublin market and other cities across the country, particularly space with strong sustainability and tech-friendly attributes.

Pic: William Murphy