19 Sep 2017 | 09.50 am

DIT has partnered with Diageo and Irish Distillers to launch a new degree in brewing and distilling. The BSc Food Innovation (Brewing and Distilling) begins this month and is accredited by DIT.

Students in the new course will undertake subjects such as beverage product development, and the science of brewing and distilling. It will be delivered in DIT’s new Grangegorman campus.

DIT professor Michael Devereux said that the degree programme delivers technical and scientific knowledge, as well as cultivating a creative mindset.

“The structure and syllabus of the degree is the result of close collaboration between DIT and its key industry partners, Diageo and Irish Distillers,” he added. “The programme offers an exciting new opportunity to CAO applicants. It also offers individuals already working in the industry the opportunity to obtain a formal qualification while developing existing knowledge and upskilling.”

Aidan Crowe, operations director at Diageo’s St. James’s Gate Brewery, said that he was confident the degree will prepare graduates for successful careers in the brewing and distilling industries.

“We will host study days during which the students will come to our pilot brewing facilities in the Open Gate Brewery and learn hands on how we create our small batch innovation beers. We expect that our partnership with DIT will be mutually beneficial,” he continued.

Photo: Pictured at the launch of the new BSc in Brewing and Distilling are (from left) Dr Jesus Frias, DIT; Minister Mary Mitchell-O’Connor; Aidan Crowe, Diageo; and Tommy Keane, Irish Distillers (Pic: Robbie Reynolds)