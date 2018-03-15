DIT Business Students Win International Competition

15 Mar 2018 | 08.17 am

DIT’s College of Business has won the Network of International Business Schools International Case Study Competition, the first European winner in almost two decades.

The contest brings together undergraduate students from business schools around the world. The DIT team defeated Bishop’s University, Canada, in the final and outclassed 15 other finalists from business schools across the globe, including Europe, Canada, USA and South America.

BSc marketing students Keith McCabe, Shaun Spelman, Orlaith Keys and Hamaad Sajid (pictured) travelled to Guatemala for the competition.

Keith McCabe said: “It was an unbelievable experience to represent Ireland and to showcase our learnings and aptitude. The development of our critical thinking came heavily into play as we applied our problem solving to real-life business problems. We were given the opportunity to excel in our presentation skills and also engage on an international level with students from across the globe.’’

The team had to complete six case studies and were required to analyse and solve international strategic business cases within a tight time frame. They then presented their recommendations to a panel of judges made up of of industry professionals, policymakers and academics, and defended their chosen strategies in the Q&A sessions.

DIT marketing school head Dr Kate Ui Ghallachoir said: “Winning gold in this international competition, the longest established and most global of case competitions, is a wonderful and well-deserved achievement for the students. Their triumph was a testament to their talent and the wealth of expertise available in DIT School of Marketing.”

NIBS vice president Robin Ritchie added: “DIT is always a contender and from their very first match it was clear this year’s DIT group was something special. Like many teams, they offered sound analysis and good solutions, but it was their ability to justify their recommendations and connect with the audience on a human level which resonated with the judging panel. It was clear these were people the judges would actually hire.”

The organisation’s website has more detail, and the DIT team recorded their experiences at the contest in a blog.

Pic: Jason Clarke