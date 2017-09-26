DIT Agrees Strategic Partnership With Intel

26 Sep 2017 | 02.55 pm

The Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) and Intel Ireland are to cooperate in a strategic partnership that will include projects aimed at developing and encouraging future talent in a manner that suits Intel’s requirements.

DIT president Brian Norton and Intel Ireland vice-president Eamonn Sinnott signed a Memorandum of Association which also provides for the formation of strategic working groups by both bodies, where DIT and Intel staff will work together on short, medium and long-term action plans in education, outreach, research, and innovation.

According to Sinnott: “This development has been underpinned by the strong relationships we have built with academic institutions and the innovation community across Ireland. This new agreement represents an exciting new chapter between our two organisations and I look forward to exploring a number of ways in which we can collaborate together into the future.”

Brian Norton commented: “DIT has had a close working partnership with Intel for many years and many of our graduates have joined the company. This year with Intel support we opened an Internet of Things lab in DIT Kevin Street. Their continued support and collaboration will help us to develop further initiatives in a number of important areas, such as the establishment of a pilot graduate development programme for manufacturing technicians.”

The MoU covers future talent development; policy, strategy and outreach; and research development and innovation.

The talent module will cover graduate development programme, on-campus activities, and lectureships and adjunct appointments, while the policy element will embrace the representation of women in STEM disciplines, student access and demographic considerations; and the creation of a technological university for Dublin.

On the research side, Intel and DIT said that collaborations and structures to cooperate on the RDI spectrum in selected areas of mutual interest need to be developed and nurtured.

Photo: Professor Brian Norton (left) and Eamonn Sinnott. (Pic: Jason Clarke Photography)