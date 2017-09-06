Distribution Deal For NZ Plumbing Products

06 Sep 2017 | 03.58 pm

Sanbra Fyffe in Dublin and Herron & Son in Sligo, two of the leading names in the Irish plumbing and hardware sectors, have joined forces in a deal with a New Zealand water solution specialist Hansen.

The new partnership is expected to increase employment at the Irish firms, with five people being added to their sales and marketing team initially.

Established in 1934, Sanbra Fyffe has a manufacturing base in Dublin and is market leader in the supply of plumbing and heating products to the building sector in Ireland. Herron & Son, who began business in Sligo in 1947, is Ireland’s leading retail wholesaler in the general hardware and agri sector.

The Hansen products will be promoted in Ireland over the coming months with a high level marketing campaign, including a tour of the country by the Hansen Demonstration Unit and a major display area at the National Ploughing Championships.

Noel Conroy, Sanbra Fyffes’s commercial manager, stated: “There are no comparable products on the Irish market that can rival Hansen in terms of quality, cost-effectiveness or ease of use. Key benefits include the fact that one fitting can be used with all pipe types, are manufactured to withstand the harshest weather conditions and carry a lifetime guarantee.”

Hansen is a specialist manufacturer which has been in business for over 60 years and has a range of over 1,000 products.

Photo: Colum Murphy of Herron & Son (left), with Debbie Moloney and Noel Conroy of Sanbra Fyffe. (Pic: Fennell Photography)

For further information contac