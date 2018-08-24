Disposable Income Tops 2008 Peak

24 Aug 2018 | 09.17 am

Disposable income has grown by by about 5% a year in each of the past three years, reaching €102 billion in 2017 and eclipsing the previous peak of €10.1 billion in 2008.

It’s continuing to grow this year and will go on expanding in 2019, according to the Consumer Market Monitor from the Marketing Institute of Ireland.

The report, prepared in conjunction with the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, also shows much of the extra spending money goes on imports.

The number of imported second-hand cars has doubled in two years — up to 100,000 from 50,000 in 2015. Sales of new cars were down by 10.5% in 2017, a trend which is continuing into 2018, with sales down 4.9% in the first half of the year.

Consumer spending was up 3% for 2017 in current terms. Both retail and services, which make up the bulk of consumer spending, are up by an average of more than 4% annually, which is in turn driving strong VAT returns which have increased by 5.5% this year so far.

MII chief executive Tom Trainor (pictured) said: “The increasing number of people employed, together with increases in hours worked and to a lesser extent pay increases, have led to a substantial increase in disposable income and contributed to growth in consumer spending.”

Professor Mary Lambkin of UCD added: “Two thirds of items on supermarket shelves are imported and that percentage is even higher for clothing and household goods. Car sales are the one sector in which Brexit has had a clear and dramatic effect, driven by the significant fall in the value of sterling which has made car imports cheaper. While this is beneficial to the consumer, it is damaging Irish car dealerships.”

Growth Drivers

The growth in disposable income comes from several factors, the main drivers being population expansion and increased employment. Employment growth has averaged 3% every year since 2012 and is forecast to increase by a further 2.6% this year, followed by 1.9% in 2019. There are now 2.2 million people at work, an increase of 344,000 (19%) from the low point in 2012.

Pay increases have also contributed to the rise in disposable income. Pay rates have increased by around 2% per annum for the past three years for employees on the state payroll and staff in corporates. Increases of about 3% are forecast for this year, and a similar rate for 2019.

Retail sales increased 4.3% in volume and by 2% in value through 2017. All retail categories performed well with household goods growing by double digits and out-performing all other categories.