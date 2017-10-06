Dublin Chamber’s 2050 Vision For Capital

06 Oct 2017 | 09.45 am

Dublin Chamber has published a comprehensive report setting out its vision for the city and how its inhabitants want Dublin to evolve over the next 30 years.

‘A Vision for Dublin 2050’ looks at how people want Dublin to evolve over the coming decades, and is accompanied by a futuristic video which attempts to depict how the city might look in the year 2050.

The survey included questions about the technologies and advances that respondents think will change daily life in the coming years. Just 63% of respondents predict that cash will be a thing of the past in 2050, while 61% foresee a paperless society. Opinions are split regarding the likely influence of robots — 49% of people think they will be a feature of daily life in 2050 while 53% believe Artificial Intelligence will have an impact on daily life.

The Chamber carried out an online poll with more than 20,000 responses between April and August, and also commissioned a representative sample survey which was carried out by Amárach Research.

The results also pinpoint how Dubliners would like to live in the future. The results show that the preference of home ownership is unlikely to dissipate, with 80% stating a wish to own their home. In comparison, three out of 10 said they’d be content to rent their home.

Staying with how to respond to increased demand for accommodation, the majority of people want to see Dublin build upwards in the coming years — 58% of respondents said they agree that taller buildings would be a good thing in Dublin.

And Dublin is still Dirty Dublin: only 20% perceive Dublin to be clean, while 40% said they view Dublin as dirty.

Respondents were also asked about who they believe will be the biggest influencers on life in 2050. Two in five believe that the European Union will have a bigger influence on life in 2050, while just 20% believe that the Irish government will have an increased sway.

Chief executive Mary Rose Burke commented: “The aim of The Great Dublin Survey was to capture the ideas, hopes, wants and aspirations of not just the people of Dublin, but also all those who feel a connection or who have an interest in the city’s future. When it comes to quality of life, Dublin now sits outside the top 30 cities in the world. That’s not good enough. Dublin Chamber wants to see Dublin rise up those rankings and challenge the world’s best cities for the standard of living that they offer.

“What will Dublin be like in the year 2050? The answer will depend on the decisions that we make from today onwards. The underlying sentiment that comes through in the answers to our survey is that people want, above all, the simple things in life. They want somewhere welcoming to live, at a reasonable location from where they work. They want good public transport and clean urban spaces. They want to spend more time with their family and at leisure, and spend less time in traffic.”

Photo: Chamber president Brendan Foster with CEO Mary Rose Burke (centre) and Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland. (Pic: Conor McCabe Photography)