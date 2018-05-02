02 May 2018 | 11.19 am

Mobile phone top-up firm Ding has opened a new office in New Jersey in the US. Headquartered in Dublin, Ding was established in 2006 by Mark Roden and was originally branded as Ezetop.

The firm employs more than 200 people and plans to add 50 more to its headcount in 2018. It claims to have recorded revenue of $500m in 2017, and works with more than 400 phone operators in 130 countries. As well its Dublin HQ and new US office, Ding has offices in Spain, Romania, France, the Middle East and Central America.

The target audience in Ding’s US market comprises diaspora from Cuba, Mexico, Jamaica and other countries, who want to sent mobile top-ups to family back home. “Our business has moved into the next phase of growth as demand for our product skyrockets,” said David Shackleton, CEO at Ding.

“Our new US office is going to help us to meet that demand on the ground, and help us to continue to serve our users among the Latin American, Caribbean, African and Asian expat communities in the US.”

Ding’s new US office is located in Bell Works, the former Bell Labs building, whose researchers completed the first transatlantic telephone cable connecting the US to Europe, in 1956.

Photo: David Shackleton (right), pictured with Ding’s US team in the Bell Labs building