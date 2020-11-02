Diligent Hiring 200 In Galway

02 Nov 2020 | 11.15 am

US software company Diligent is to establish its European hub in Galway, creating 200 jobs. The IDA-backed expansion will see Diligent create jobs in customer support, finance HR and marketing.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in New York, Diligent has developed a cloud software platform to help businesses manage governance-related tasks.

The business has annual revenue of more than $300m and its software is used by 19,000 organisations in more than 90 countries.

Diligent’s backers include Clearlake Capital and Blackstone Group. In 2016, the then publicly listed company was acquired by Insight Venture Partners in a deal that valued Diligent at $620m.

Speaking about the company’s Irish expansion, Brian Stafford (pictured), CEO of Diligent, said that the excellent talent available in Galway will support the nearly 50% of the company’s client base located outside the US.

“We are very pleased to establish this cross-functional office in Ireland and to be in the good company of many thriving tech companies. We thank the Irish government for supporting this initiative,” Stafford added.