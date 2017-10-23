Digiweb Fibre Broadband In Six New Towns

23 Oct 2017 | 12.17 pm

Digiweb has struck a deal with Enet to access an additional 27,000 fibre enabled premises in Tralee, Portlaoise, Newbridge, Naas, Castlebar and Carlow Town.

Digiweb’s Electric Broadband services will go live in the six towns in 2017, with their launch of a number of fibre optic broadband packages for both residential and business customers. Broadband speeds will range from 150 Megabits per second (Mbps) to one Gigabit per second (Gbps) and will be priced from €45 per month.

Digiweb now has access to over 65,000 fibre enabled premises in twelve locations, including Limerick, Drogheda, Dundalk, Letterkenny, Carrigaline and Dublin West.

Digiweb managing director Declan Campbell commented: “The introduction of our services, via this genuine fibre to the home network, will differentiate us from most of the competition immediately. Digiweb provide 100% nationwide broadband coverage and are committed to bringing real fibre broadband to homes and businesses throughout Ireland. Through this initiative, we will be able to offer our customers Gigabit broadband packages – the most powerful available.”

Enet says it has made a multi-million-euro investment in the development of an automated software platform that aggregates Enet’s own network as well as third party infrastructure. The new platform combines qualification, provisioning, billing, ticketing and lifecycle management across both wholesale and retail services and supports large, small and specialist retail service providers in the provision of fast broadband to end users.

Digiweb provides broadband and telephone solutions for residential and small business customers across Ireland and owns and operates Ireland’s largest alternative last-mile access network.