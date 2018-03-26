Digiweb Appoints Paul Rellis As CEO

26 Mar 2018 | 02.02 pm

Digiweb Group owner Colm Piercy has tapped former Microsoft Ireland boss Paul Rellis (pictured) to become the new CEO of the business.

Piercy said that on foot of continuing international expansion of his Chirisa Investments technology and real estate investment firm, he will be taking on the chairman role for Digiweb Group.

Piercy established Digiweb 21 years ago and the company now employs 120 people. It has broadened its service offerings from broadband and hosting services to data networks, voice and managed services providers for businesses under the Viatel brand, and for residential customers under the Digiweb brand.

Colm Piercy commented: “Paul’s track record of business leadership and his insights, expertise and networks both here and across Europe mean he is the right person to lead Digiweb Group through its next phase of growth. Paul and I share a vision for what can be achieved by Viatel and Digiweb in the years ahead, and I look forward to supporting him in my role as chair as he implements a new strategy for the croup.”

Rellis left Microsoft in April 2017, when he was the company’s Chief Operations Officer (Operations and Marketing) for Microsoft Western Europe

Rellis said there are significant growth opportunities for Digiweb and Viatel in Ireland and internationally. “We are particularly well positioned and equipped to support our customers as they seek to embrace the opportunities that digital transformation presents,” he added.

Piercy said that he looks forward to continuing to work with the outgoing board chairman, Brian Kelly of Quay Ventures.