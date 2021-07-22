Digital Workplace Company Notion Picks Dublin

22 Jul 2021 | 09.14 am

Digital collaboration developer Notion has chosen Dublin for its EMEA head office and plans to employ 25 people initially

The Notion digital collaboration and workplace tool centralises and combines essential tools and workflows. It is used by brands such as Nike, McDonalds, Samsung, Lululemon and Tinder, and Irish customers span Wayflyer, Storyful, Glofox, Flipdish, Hostelworld and CarTrawler.

Notion is receiving taxpayer funding through state aid from IDA Ireland.

Robbie O’Connor (pictured), GM EMEA, commented: “Our community in Europe is exciting and vibrant, and together we are building something special: not just new tools, but new ways of building and innovating together. I’m delighted that Dublin will be our HQ in EMEA, initially focused on building out our customer-facing teams but leveraging Dublin’s considerable talent-base over time to bring other functions here.”

IDA divisional manager Donal Travers added: “Notion is joining a thriving tech scene of fast growing and innovative companies choosing Dublin as the preferred location to establish its EMEA HQ. Notion is experiencing phenomenal growth and IDA Ireland offers the company our ongoing support as it scales its team here.”

The company’s platform allows users to schedule tasks, manage files, save documents and set reminders. It charges businesses a monthly subscription for the service, starting at $10 per user per month for the Team Plan in the US, while a personal account is free. The Enterprise Plan comes with additions for organisations, like single sign-on, much more granular permission and access controls, version history, dedicated support, and more.

With a valuation of $2 billion-plus following a $50m funding round last April, Notion says it has experienced growth of 400% in the EMEA over the past year.

Those interested in the Dublin jobs should check out the careers page here, while more info on the Teams subscription and the Enterprise product is available here and here.