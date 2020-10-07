Digital Theme For Sandyford Innovation Week

07 Oct 2020 | 02.22 pm

Leading innovation speakers from around the world have been lined up for Sandyford Business District’s Innovation Week 2020, which will run from Monday October 19 to Thursday October 22.

This year’s event will focus on assisting Irish businesses plan for a digital future against the backdrop of doing business in a post Covid-19 environment.

“Delegates can look forward to insights, tips and tactics which will help businesses identify the latest trends in innovation, operations, design, creativity, and enterprise,” according to the Conor Battigan, director of Sandyford Business District.

It’s all online, coming from a studio in Sandyford, and the opening plenary session will focus on the future of towns and cities, with DLRCC chief executive Philomena Poole as keynote speaker alongside RGDATA director general Tara Buckley.

• Download Sandyford Innovation Week event details

Themes during the week will include Smart Mobility, Smart Health, Smart Energy, Meta-trends, Omnichannel Retail, Digital and Technological Futurology, with speakers from Harvard, Mastercard, Microsoft, the HSE, Dublin City Council, Mastercard, Beacon Hospital, Cubic Telecom, Trinity Tangent, Codec, Independent News and Media and more. The week will conclude with an economic forecast from economist Jim Power.

Battigan commented: “This is the first time we have hosted a full week of events focused on innovation and the digital future. We realise that businesses demand a new way of thinking in a post-Covid-19 world and as the representative body for the area we are firmly focused on delivering value-added strategic insights to our member businesses.

“The content of the eight sessions we will host will imagine businesses of the future and how digital technology will shape it. As we look ahea, we recognise that a key concern of many business leaders in the district is focused on how can today’s firms manage the transformation they need in order to prosper.

“Therefore, we will be asking how businesses can best harness innovation to drive business operations and increase the bottom line in an era of perpetual change.”

The event will be streamed live on the Sandyford Business District Innovation Channel, and there’s more information and registration forms here.

Photo: Conor Battigan with local Fine Gael TD and minister Josepha Madigan (Pic: Robbie Reynolds)