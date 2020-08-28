Digital Skills Webinar For SMEs

28 Aug 2020 | 12.21 pm

An Post is joining with Google to host a webinar on Friday September 3 to bring digital skills training to SMEs.

The digital skills webinar is one of Google’s ‘Digital Garage’ series, and will run from 9.30am on the day. It’s free to attend and small to medium businesses are invited to register on the series website.

The webinar will bring together experts in marketing and selling online from Google and An Post, with advice and insights on the tools, resources and strategies that can help sustain a business. Representatives from Irish payments system Stripe will present advice on how to manage online payments effectively.

An Post sales director Gilles Ferrandez (pictured) said: “By partnering with Google we can expand the reach of digital skills training to more businesses faced with having to move from face-to-face sales to online transactions. These practical and powerful resources, tools and training will equip businesses to overcome current challenges while helping them to protect and grow their business.”

Google’s head of customer solutions Damian Lynch added: “Google is committed to supporting SMEs in their recovery from the effects of Covid-19, and through this workshop we hope that our expertise, combined with the unique perspective of An Post on e-commerce, will equip them with the necessary tools and skills to sell successfully online.”

The event will include information on Google Trends, Google My Business,and Market Finder, and explore An Post’s e-commerce and logistics solutions. A live Q&A will conclude the webinar.

Through the Grow with Google website, Google says people can access hundreds of training courses for free. The company says c.8,000 Irish people have already enhanced their digital skills through the programme, and Google Ireland has committed to assisting helping an additional 40,000 people by the end of 2021.