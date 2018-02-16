DMX Announces Speaker Line-Up For Aviva Event

16 Feb 2018 | 09.39 am

The Marketing Institute’s DMX Dublin 2018 conference has unveiled the speaker line-up for the March 14 event in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin 4.

Speakers from Lego, Wieden+Kennedy, Brainlabs and Foresight Factory will feature on the DMX Dublin 2018 line-up, which the Marketing Institute of Ireland hopes will see more than 900 marketing professionals in attendance.

Chief executive Tom Trainor said: “We are delighted to unveil such a strong line-up of speakers for DMX Dublin 2018. We launched DMX Dublin in 2013 to accelerate the learning of Irish business decision makers, to give them the opportunity to use the power of digital within the context of their business and marketing strategies.

“Today, DMX is one of Ireland’s biggest marketing events, specifically tailored for senior marketers, entrepreneurs and owner managers, as well as advertising agencies and digital specialists.”

The speaker line-up includes:

Sarah Holt, digital marketing director, Lego

digital marketing director, Lego Martin Weigel , head of planning, Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

, head of planning, Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam Daniel Gilbert , CEO, Brainlabs

, CEO, Brainlabs Meabh Quoirin , CEO, Foresight Factory

, CEO, Foresight Factory Dave Palmer , executive creative director, LOVE

, executive creative director, LOVE Richard Shotton, author of The Choice Factory

Early bird tickets cost €250 for MII members and €350 for non-members.