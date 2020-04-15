Digital Map To Help Businesses Fight Covid-19

15 Apr 2020 | 10.22 am

A new interactive online map aims to help businesses involved in healthcare find opportunities to collaborate in Ireland to tackle with Covid-19 pandemic.

The digital resource is being spearheaded by InterTradeIreland and TechIreland, and is a work in progress, with plans to significant expand it over the coming weeks.

The cross-border interactive map allows businesses to see quickly, in and beyond their region, who they can work with to combat supply chain and manufacturing challenges generated by the pandemic.

Initially focusing on healthcare innovation supports, the map will be expanded to include broader economic and societal responses to coronavirus. It will also contain links to public tenders.

More than 100 businesses and supports are currently featured on the map, which highlights more than 10 key categories, including PPE, contact tracing and ventilators.

InterTradeIreland’s Aidan Gough (pictured) said that time is of the essence in the response to Covid-19. “We have worked swiftly with our partners TechIreland to develop this one-stop shop for buyers and sellers. It gives firms involved in developing healthcare responses the ability, at a glance, to find other companies they can work with in terms of securing expertise or supply chain input,” he added.

The interactive map current shows 10 different groups developing contact tracing apps, eight companies innovating infection control solutions, 20 businesses and groups producing PPE and over 23 other financial and wider supports.

“One of the positive responses which will help see us through this crisis will be the solutions that come from products and innovations that are being developed by the business community,” said TechIreland chief executive John O’Dea.

“In a fast-moving crisis, finding a potential partner or a customer, or identifying grants and funds can be time-consuming – but critical. This platform has been developed to address those challenges.”

TechIreland has contacted its partner organisations, which include c. 400 health-tech companies on its database, to source information on solutions being developed to fight the pandemic. The interactive map will be revised and updated on an ongoing basis.

To be featured on the Covid-19 innovation responses map, email John@TechIreland.org