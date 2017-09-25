Digital Hub Brings Music To Liberties Kids

25 Sep 2017 | 04.38 pm

The British and Irish Modern Music Institute has teamed up with the Digital Hub to create an after-school music programme for 13-to-17-year-olds who live in and around the Liberties in Dublin.

It’s called the Liber8 Music Project and will rope in Dublin musicians as tutors to the youngsters. Among those already signed up are Louise McNamara, vocalist and guitarist with the twin-sister duo Heathers; James Byrne, drummer with Mercury nominee and Choice-prize-winners Villagers; and Kieran McGuinness, lead singer and guitarist from Delorentos.

The Liber8 Music Project is free of charge and has been designed to give young people who may have limited exposure to music and digital media an opportunity to immerse themselves in a creative environment, while being introduced to some of the skills necessary to support their future careers.

The pilot programme will run during the 2017-18 academic year, with two classes of 20 young people attending the 10-week programme. Classes will be twice a week at the Digital Hub and BIMM Institute Dublin, with the first group starting in October.

Digital Hub chief executive Fiach Mac Conghail said: “We are excited to launch this new learning initiative with one of our local partners, BIMM Institute Dublin. Our community is located in one of Dublin City’s most vibrant districts and its young residents now have a wonderful opportunity to unleash their creativity and learn new music and digital media skills in a fun environment.”

BIMM Institute Dublin is a third level music college with a campus in The Liberties. BIMM has colleges in seven cities — Dublin, London, Berlin, Manchester, Bristol, Brighton and Birmingham, with courses validated by education partners such as the Dublin Institute of Technology.

Three Modules

BIMM developed the course content for the Liber8 Project, including three modules. The ‘Music Styles’ module will invite participants to go on a journey through various styles of music, what they sound like and what they mean. In the ‘Introduction to Performance Techniques’ module, the young people will learn to use the guitar, bass, drums or vocals, culminating with a live performance at the end of the programme. Finally, in the ‘An Introduction to Recording and Sound Design’ module, participants will explore the use of technology to make the music they love.

Principal Alan Cullivan said: “With The Liber8 Music Project, BIMM Institute Dublin aims to play a part in exposing students from Dublin 8 to life at a third level college with the aim of reinforcing the idea that attending college is an attractive option, as well as a realistic goal.

“With an established presence in the heart of the Liberties on Francis Street and in the Coombe, BIMM Institute Dublin is actively supporting and adding to the development of the local community by establishing this exciting new project in collaboration with the team at The Digital Hub.” Anyone wishing to join should apply via the Digital Hub website before Monday October 2.

Photo (l-r): Louise McNamara, vocalist and guitarist from Heathers, Fiach Mac Conghail, music student Eva, and Kieran McGuinness. (Pic: Peter Houlihan)