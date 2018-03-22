22 Mar 2018 | 09.16 am

Long is the way and hard, that leads up to digital enlightenment – at least for Irish employees, according to new research from Sungard Availability Services.

Sungard AS’s commissioned survey found that nearly half of Irish employees stating they don’t think that their employer is equipping them with the tools and training needed for future challenges. Less than a quarter of Irish employees are being given insight into their business’ digital roadmap within the next two years, while three-quarters feel unprepared for the digital journey ahead.

The research was compiled from interviews with 100 IT decision makers, 100 line-of-business decision makers and 301 employees (middle management and below) in companies of 100+ employees in Ireland.

Other findings in Sungard AS’s survey show that companies in Ireland do not yet consider automation and artificial intelligence as technologies that are going to help them navigate uncertain economic times. Only 12% of Irish businesses listed AI as a priority within the next two years.

Both IT decision makers (57%), and line-of-business decision makers (60%) labelled the skills shortage as their biggest issue impacting digital initiatives, while nearly one-third of employees stated that a lack of training has prevented them from adopting digital working practices.

Further disjuncts were highlighted between employers and their staff in terms of workplace priorties, according to Sungard AS. Increasing employee satisfaction, staff mobility and staff retention levels were found to be the three lowest priorities for business decision makers over the next two years, at only 32%, 20% and 17% respectively.

When asked about their understanding of the changes that will come into force as a result of GDPR, the vast majority of Irish IT (83%) and business decision makers (82%) understand the impact, compared with only 6% of employees who say they understand completely. Some 29% reported that they do not understand GDPR at all.

Priority Skills

Commenting on the findings, Kathy Schneider, CMO of Sungard Availability Services, suggested that in order to remain competitive, businesses need to prioritise digital skills development and training to help navigate the new technology trends.

“This means investing not only in technologies and systems, but also in training around the required skills. Communication of the challenges and the digital journey ahead will be vital to ensuring business resiliency. Failure to do so could open businesses up to unnecessary – and avoidable – risks,” she added.

Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber of Commerce, also commented on the survey. “The modern worker is demanding and typically wants a high quality of life, both in and out of work,” she pointed out.

“Technological advances are making the world smaller. Companies and employers are having to react to this changing environment to ensure that they remain attractive and relevant to the best talent. This is becoming a big challenge for many firms as competition for staff intensifies. Any firm that fails to keep pace with the changing employment world, risks being left behind.”