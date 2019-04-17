Digital Data Expert Joins Arthur Cox

17 Apr 2019 | 03.36 pm

Law firm Arthur Cox has appointed Eileen Burns to head up its legal technology and innovation services group.

Burns has spent almost 20 years in senior positions with Accenture, focusing on digital transformation programmes which delivered tangible outcomes for the consultancy.

Ten years in the consulting practice included working directly with clients on large-scale business change programmes in Ireland, the UK, France and Germany.

Arthur Cox’s legal technology and innovation services group offers solutions to clients for large scale, data-intensive projects. It’s made up of legal professionals and consulting, project management and tech staff, and offers successful delivery of due diligence, contract reviews, regulatory investigations, data access requests and loan due diligence projects.

Managing partner Brian O’Gorman said: “Eileen brings with her a wealth of experience in business consulting, technology and leadership. We look forward to Eileen bringing this experience to bear in the delivery of next generation legal services for our clients”.

Burns commented: “With the recent advances in legal tech, the explosive growth of data, increased regulation for many industries and globalisation of business, there has never been a more important time to drive innovation and address client challenges in a new way that goes beyond the traditional law firm approach.”

Photo: Brian O’Gorman and Eileen Burns. (Pic: Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)