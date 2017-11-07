07 Nov 2017 | 11.28 am

Digicom, an Irish office tech company headquartered in Dublin, is to create 30 jobs over the next three years. The firm says that its expansion plans are coming on the back of a strong pipeline in the commercial office market.

Established by former Dublin Chamber Dublin Chamber president Greg Clarke (pictured) in 1997, Digicom provides managed print services, audio-visual solutions and other support services. Thirty-three people were on the firm’s payroll in 2016. The 30 new jobs in Digicom will include positions for project managers, technical engineers CAD drawers and sales staff.

“The digital workplace is rapidly evolving. There is a huge search for talent and the way to attain and retain that talent is investment in the latest technology,” said Clarke.

“The millennial generation that is entering the workplace and increasingly maturing into decision-making roles want their technology at work to be the latest available, and seamlessly integrate into their work and personal lives.”

Digicom Office Technology Limited booked a profit of €111,000 in 2016, closing the year with cash of €713,000 and net worth of €1m. Clients include Mazars and Bank of Ireland.