Digicel Goes All In On Digital

20 Oct 2020 | 03.35 pm

Caribbean and Pacific telco Digicel is today launching itself as a ‘Digital Operator’ with a suite of eight apps and a promise of powerful digital experiences.

Group chairman Denis O’Brien (pictured) commented: “This is the biggest thing we have done since our launch in Jamaica 19 years ago. Today we’re taking a massive step into our future and telling our customers that we will be with them 24 hours each day and that we will always have an app and a digital experience to delight and engage them. That promise of a constant connection in turn makes for a far deeper, more impactful and more resonant relationship with our customers.”

The Digicel founder explains what’s going on in the video below:

Digicel Prime Bundles feature all of Digicel’s suite of digital services (or apps) spanning D’Music for music, PlayGo for TV streaming, SportsMax for all things sport, BiP for advanced messaging, video and voice calling, gaming and marketplaces, LOOP for local and international news, GoLoud for 75 local radio stations and podcasts, and Billo for cloud storage.

Oliver Coughlan, Digicel CEO Caribbean and Central America, added: “Our Digicel Prime Bundles are unmatched in the market – nothing else comes close. Whatever our customers are into, we have an app and a digital experience for them, meaning they can do more, experience more, learn more, laugh more, make more, share more, listen more and play more together with Digicel.”