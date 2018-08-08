Diamonds Still Forever With Women

08 Aug 2018 | 04.01 pm

A survey by online jewellers Gemporia has shown that women’s favourite gemstone are diamonds when it comes to putting on the bling, though Tanzanite is growing in popularity. .

The research was conducted amongst 1,86o women across the UK and Ireland aged between 18 and 80, and it showed that nearly a quarter of respondents chose diamond as their top gem.

The blue Tanzanite gem (pictured), discovered in 1967 and only mined in Tanzania, was voted second favourite gem, and it’s the Number 1 gem for women in the South and South-West of England.

Despite being relatively recent to market, the blue Tanzanite gem has become popular with celebrities such as Penelope Cruz, Cate Blanchett, Beyoncé, and Anne Hathaway.

The research threw up some other highlights:

The emerald is third most popular gem followed by opal and sapphire

Asked about their motivation for choosing their favourite gem, four in ten women responded that ‘they love the colour’

Shoppers are much more generous with themselves than with a family member or spouse when buying for themselves – they spend 47% more on self-gifted jewellery

Half said they are prepared to spend up to €150 if they are buying jewellery for themselves, with a further quarter saying between €150-300 and more than a tenth saying €300-500

When it comes to family or friends, only 6% are prepared to spend €300-500.

Gemporia is a fairly unusual jeweller. Based in Worcestershire, it was founded 2004 by Steve Bennett and his family and is now an employee-owned business, with 75% of the business owned by trusts for the benefit of its 300 employees, and the remaining 25% owned by its founders.

The company had a 2017 turnover of £67m and oprates online and through its dedicated jewellery satellite channel Gems TV.