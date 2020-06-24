Diageo Programme To Help Bar Owners

24 Jun 2020 | 07.35 am

Diageo has announced a new programme to support pubs and bars as they welcome back customers following the pandemic lockdown.

‘Raising the Bar’ offers outlets free access to digital training and practical support.

Any bar will have free access to Diageo Bar Academy, where there is training on how to implement social distancing and enhanced hygiene measures; download signage and floor markers; take tutorials on online booking and cashless payment systems; and access staff training courses.

Applications are also being invited to avail of the Raising the Bar fund, which can pay for, subject to terms and conditions:

• Hygiene kits with permanent sanitiser dispensers, medical grade hand sanitiser and a range of PPE.

• Contactless mobile device platforms for table booking, digital menus, order to table and cashless payment systems.

• Mobile bars, heaters, coverings, marquees, and furniture to support outdoor socialising.

• Ventilation systems for indoor air cleaning.

• ‘Takeaway packages’ to include recyclable and environmentally friendly cocktail or pint carriers for consumers to enjoy socialising outdoors.

• Temperature scanners and perspex screens.

A caveat is that to be eligible for Raising the Bar funding, outlets must demonstrate at least one way in which they are or plan to ‘Raise the Bar’ in their community, including: promoting inclusion and diversity and job-creation in disadvantaged communities; promoting positive drinking and tackling harm or anti-social behavior; focusing on sustainability or community support; and providing skills training, especially those from disadvantaged groups.

Pub and bar owners can register their interest at www.mydiageo.com.

Photo: Hilary Quinn, Diageo Ireland marketing director, and Paul Corcoran, manager of Toner’s Pub on Baggot Street in Dublin. (Pic: Julien Behal)