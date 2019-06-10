Diageo Adds Distillery Tour To Dublin Tourist Trail

10 Jun 2019 | 02.14 pm

Diageo is set to open a new distillery visitor experience on June 21 in a refurbished power building at St James’s Gate.

Diageo exited the Irish whiskey business a few years ago when it sold Bushmills. Now it is back with a niche brand called Roe & Co, which is made on the site of the visitor centre.

Roe & Co is pitched in the premium end of the whiskey market with a price point of €42 a bottle.

The Roe & Co tour lasts 75 minutes and includes a flavours workshop where people can explore what tastes they prefer in a whiskey cocktail. The tour concludes with a cocktail in the Power House Bar (pictured below).

Gráinne Wafer, global brand director Roe & Co at Diageo,commented: “This boutique experience, which will have a maximum of 16 guests per tour, will ensure visitors can get up close and personal with our remarkable distillery and whiskey.”

Wafer added that the distillery, which employs 18 people, has an annual maximum capacity of c. 500,000 litres of alcohol.

Tours cost €25 per person and run from 11am-5pm daily, seven days a week.