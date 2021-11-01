DHL – The TEAM Behind The TEAMS

01 Nov 2021 | 01.59 pm

Sponsored Content

DHL is the specialist for delivering global events around the world. As Official Logistics Partner, we are proudly committed to our partners and dedicated to offering innovative solutions for complex logistics challenges in the sports, arts and culture arenas.

By partnering with world-class teams and events, we have the opportunity to showcase the unrivalled ability and power of our global network and our superstar colleagues across the world.

Here in DHL Express Ireland, we are proud to lend our logistics expertise to the FAI, the IRFU and, most recently, Munster Rugby. As The Team Behind The Teams, we provide bespoke solutions in our role as Official Logistics Partner.

Both DHL Express Ireland and our partners across the country have a number of shared values and beliefs that makes our support of Irish sport such an obvious choice. Passion, teamwork and a can-do attitude represent the essential requirements for delivering excellence, both on and off the pitch.

We believe in teamwork over the individual, a belief which sets the scene for success – in our warehouses and offices, as well as on the pitch.

DHL and the FAI

DHL Express Ireland and the Football Association of Ireland recently celebrated 25 years of partnership. Throughout this collaboration, DHL has been behind Irish soccer every step of the way, whether that’s ensuring the team equipment is where it needs to be, when it needs to be there, cheering on the boys in green, or working with the FAI team to understand how we can support and promote football in Ireland.

We were the team behind the team for Euro 2012 and Euro 2016. This involved complex logistical challenges to overcome, but with the right attitude and co-operation from all parties, DHL’s support was invaluable to ensuring that the players and the coaching team could concentrate their efforts on the pitch!

DHL and Rugby

On a global scale, DHL enjoys a longstanding history and involvement with the game of rugby, which has delivered partnerships with the Harlequins in England, and the DHL Stormers in South Africa.

DHL is also well experienced in delivering the tailored solutions required of the sport through our partnerships with major global organisations, including the British and Irish Lions Tour, World Rugby Sevens Series, and Rugby World Cup 2015 and 2019.

On a local level in Ireland, we have been a long-time sponsor of the IRFU and, more recently, we were delighted to announce our newest rugby partnership with Munster Rugby.

We recognise that the players on the pitch are only as strong as their support network off the pitch, and at DHL we relish the opportunity to continue to deliver that support. We are there to ensure that the stage is set, the training field is equipped, and the players are kitted out, allowing the team to electrify the fan’s excitement and passion and create memorable moments.

Through our sponsorships, we continue to connect people and improve lives, and our partnerships extend far past the football and rugby fields of Ireland.

Photo (l-r): Managing Director of DHL Express Bernard McCarthy, Paul McGrath and Mark Russell from the FAI (Pic: Matt Browne)