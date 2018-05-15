15 May 2018 | 08.59 am

On 29 March 2017, the United Kingdom triggered Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union. One year on, are Irish companies as prepared for Brexit as they need to be? If not, how can they rectify this?

The most recent updates coming from the Brexit negotiations have confirmed that the current trading arrangements and EU rules will apply until the end of 2020. While this provides an element of certainty in the short term, there is still no clarity regarding the possibility of a ‘hard’ Brexit (i.e. full tariffs and customs formalities in place) or a ‘soft’ Brexit (Free Trade Agreement).

Risk Mitigation Actions

For this reason, it is impossible for businesses to have a fool-proof Brexit plan in place. However, regardless of the outcome, there are immediate actions that a business can and should be taking to mitigate the risks posed.

Have a conversation with your bank. Most banks have dedicated Brexit advisers that will be happy to talk all things Brexit with you to ensure your business is prepared.

If you’re an SME, take the opportunity to liaise with your Local Enterprise Office. LEOs can provide advice and tips on growing your business outside of Ireland.

Check out the Brexit SME Scorecard. This tool enables Irish companies to self-assess their exposure to Brexit and provides a report containing suggested actions for the business.

Consider market diversification. Regardless of the scale of your business, Brexit is providing Irish companies with unique opportunities to explore markets outside of Ireland. As the industry leader, DHL can help you grow your business internationally in this period of opportunity.

International Partner

What can DHL offer in terms of support to customers that are hoping to diversify? By the very nature of our service, DHL facilitates international trade. We are the most international company in the world and can partner with Irish businesses to bring their products to the furthest corners of the globe.

Whether you are an experienced exporter or an SME that is considering entering the international market, we have a team of highly trained specialists that provide support and advice. We can support your business in making the correct decisions when selecting the right service or transport mode, understanding insurance or limits of liability, and selecting the right commercial terms for the carriage of your goods.

DHL Customs Experts

Shipping goods to locations outside of the EU can be a complex process but our customs experts are on hand to provide support and advice regarding customs and paperwork. The most recent addition to the DHL team includes our e-commerce specialists. The growth in e-commerce is facilitating international trade and DHL can work with you to take your business global.

The data so far in terms of how Irish businesses have fared since the Brexit vote has been highly encouraging. Exports have increased to both the UK and locations further afield, signifying the resilience that they are showing in the face of the unknown.

There are immediate steps that businesses can take to ensure they are sufficiently prepared for Brexit, whatever form it may take. For now, it looks like Ireland is keen to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

For more information on International Exporting, please visit www.dhlguide.ie