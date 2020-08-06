DHL Has Pointers For Employee Engagement

06 Aug 2020 | 10.00 am

At DHL Express, we believe that our success is built on our foundation of Motivated People. This principle is the centrepiece of our business strategy, and we believe that we can maintain a high-quality service, ensure customer loyalty and ultimately achieve profitability only when our employees are motivated and inspired.

To succeed in our mission of Connecting People and Improving Lives, we must first facilitate an honest and inspirational working environment.

The Voice of the Employee

In our annual Employee Opinion Survey, employee engagement is a key metric and an indicator of our success as an organisation. There is a proven correlation between engaged employees and business success, and we use a variety of tools to build high levels of engagement based on the results of our EOS survey. Motivating our employees and making them feel inspired and appreciated is a top priority.

In order to be inspired our employees need to know that their efforts are appreciated. Each year across the globe, DHL celebrates ‘As One Appreciation Week’, a chance for the senior team to say thank you. In Ireland, this has taken the form of barbecues and breakfasts served to our employees by their managers as a token of their appreciation.

With Covid-19 disrupting our usual plans, it was essential that As One Appreciation Week still be celebrated, as our employees deserve this recognition more than ever before.

Therefore, we brought Appreciation Week to them with our ‘BBQ to You’ campaign (above). Over the course of the week, our board of directors and departmental managers hand-delivered more than 600 barbecue gift boxes to staff across the country as a gesture of their gratitude and appreciation.

Giving Back

Now more than ever, employees want to work for a company that has a clear strategy of creating long-term value for business and society, in a sustainable manner. As the most international company in the world, DHL takes this responsibility very seriously. We believe that we can strive to achieve this goal by working together with our employees.

In the light of this, we have an active charity committee with members from across the business who work together to promote and fundraise for our chosen charity partner.

We are currently working with Pieta House and have held numerous events and fundraisers in recent years, including DHL Does Strictly, the DHL OsKaRs, quizzes, breakfasts and much more. All of these initiatives serve not only as vital fundraising efforts for charity but as employee engagement tools.

Not Just a Cog

Engaged employees often comment on feeling part of something bigger — not just a cog in our Big Yellow DHL machine. That is why we work hard to ensure that our employees know they make a difference.

Weekly ‘Feel Good Friday’ updates remind employees of how the company gives back, while our ‘Thinking Inside the Box’ initiative allows us to share stories of how our employees have supported our customers in shipping lifesaving medicines, essential business documents — even saving the odd wedding day or two!

By understanding what each shipment contains and appreciating that no matter what its contents it is number one priority for the shipper and receiver, then our engaged employees can continue to offer our next-level service quality.

The connection between engaged employees and business performance is clear. That is why creating motivated people is at the core of our business strategy at DHL and will continue to be a strategic differentiator for our company.

