DHL Express Opens New Shannon Facility

02 Nov 2018 | 04.21 pm

DHL Express has officially opened its new purpose-built facility today near Shannon Airport at Western Business Park.

The new facility, which represents an investment of over €4.5m, will service DHL Express customers across Clare, Galway, Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry.

Servicing exporting and importing companies across the Shannon and Midwest region, shipments for delivery to and from the more than 220 countries serviced by DHL are consolidated on airline containers for direct connection to DHL’s Boeing 757 charter flight, which operates to and from Shannon Airport on a daily basis.

Managing director Bernard McCarthy commented: “The completion of this new facility is a significant investment for DHL Express in Ireland. We have been operating in Shannon since 1979 and this new facility opening is testament to our commitment to the region.

“We have recently upgraded the aircraft we operate into Shannon and are now operating a Boeing 757 freighter, upgraded from a Boeing 737. This increases our daily carrying capacity on each import and export flight from just over 20 tonnes to over 30 tonnes – so a 50% increase in capacity to support the import and export needs of our customers in the region.”

McCarthy added: “Whatever the final outcome with regard to Brexit, it has brought a focus on the need for Irish exporters to diversify to new markets. The opening of our new facility and the significantly increased aircraft capacity is an important step to ensure that the exporting community in the Shannon and Midwest region has the required capacity and connectivity into the more than 220 global markets that we serve.”

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, which has annual turnover of circa €60 billion.

Photo: Bernard McCarthy (right) with minister Pat Breen