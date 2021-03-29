DHL Express Ireland Supporting Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) 

29 Mar 2021 | 02.22 pm

Sponsored Content

As the world’s leading logistics company, it’s DHL’s mission to connect people and improve lives. Operating in 220 countries and territories worldwide, we have a responsibility to our employees, society and the environment. Therefore, corporate responsibility plays a key role in our overall business strategy. At DHL, we are committed to establishing responsible and sustainable business practices by leveraging our global network, logistics knowledge and the skills of our people. This commitment and vision is reflected in our three pillars – GoGreen, GoHelp and GoTeach.

Sustainability is one of the most important issues of our time and our contribution to the environment is green logistics. To realise a more sustainable future, Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) introduced our GoGreen Climate Protection programme with the target to reduce all logistics-related emissions to zero by the year 2050. However, our efforts don’t stop there. With our GoTeach programme we co-operate with leading international organisations to improve the education of children worldwide, and with our GoHelp programme we support the UN’s disaster management efforts and offer quick and efficient logistics support in the event of a disaster.

Employee Resilience

At DHL Express Ireland, our purpose of Connecting People, Improving Lives and the GoHelp mindset was more apparent than ever in 2020. In the midst of a pandemic, our employees in Ireland showed incredible resilience to not only ensure the highest level of service to our customers, but also to give freely of their time to support our charitable and societal goals.

In April of last year, a new Irish charity Comfort 4 Covid was formed to fund and source tablet devices to donate to hospitals and care homes around Ireland. These tablets helped to connect isolated people to their families using applications like Zoom, Skype, WhatsApp and WebEx. Understanding the joy and connectedness these tablets would bring to families around Ireland, we were delighted to get involved and deliver over 1,050 tablets, to 456 nursing homes and hospitals, helping over 20,000 residents and patients across the country.

Direct Provision Gifts

Following on from the success of this campaign, our employees came together once again in December 2020 for another worthy cause. Working alongside Bohemians Football Club and Bang Bang Café, our DHL operations teams delivered Christmas presents to over 1,500 children living in Direct Provision centres, in 30 locations around Ireland. These deliveries provided the children with that spark of joy they so desperately needed at this time.

New Charity Partner

Moving into 2021, we were delighted to recently announce our new charity partner, Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) – the new name for CMRF Crumlin and Temple Street Foundation. After an incredibly fulfilling four-year partnership with Pieta House from 2017-2020, our employees overwhelmingly chose to support Children’s Health Foundation in a company-wide vote.

This new partnership will see our people working in collaboration with Children’s Health Foundation in fundraising, while also providing them with logistical support, helping the Foundation to stay connected with their supporters. We are proud to support the CHF team as they support Children’s Health Ireland’s outstanding care to sick children and their families across all CHI hospitals and urgent care centres.

CSR Commitment

More than ever, we are committed to our corporate responsibility and having a positive impact on our employees, society and the environment. In the toughest of times, our people have highlighted their resilience, determination and togetherness. Through our GoHelp Programme and these charitable initiatives, we continue on our mission of connecting people and improving lives, all in a sustainable way.

Pictured: Joan Fahey, Interim Corporate Partnerships Lead, Children’s Health Foundation and Brian Heffernan, Brand, Communications & Marketing Manager at DHL Express Ireland