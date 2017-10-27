DHL Express In Top Ten Best Workplaces Globally

27 Oct 2017 | 02.33 pm

Logistics company DHL Express has been recognised as a great place to work in the world rankings created by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine, ranking number eight.

Chief executive Ken Allen said: “To be recognised as one of the world’s greatest workplaces is a huge source of pride for everyone at DHL Express. It is the perfect acknowledgment of our commitment to creating the conditions for the world’s most engaged employees to develop and thrive at the world’s most international company. ‘Great Place to Work’ is one of the most rigorous accreditation bodies, and the ranking is also based on anonymous survey response from thousands of employees, so we are particularly thrilled to see our investments in our people and in world-class HR programmes pay off with this accolade.”

More than 10 million employees from 6,600 companies around the globe participated in the survey. The ranking assessed employees’ perspectives on leadership, organisational culture, and trust. The Great Place to Work ranking of the 25 World’s Best Workplaces can be found at its website.

Bernard McCarthy (pictured), chief executive of DHL Express in Ireland, explained that the ranking credited DHL in particular for three notable strengths:

• Impartiality – awarding promotions on merit, to those who best deserve them.

• Participation – involving people in management decisions that affect their jobs or work environment.

• Information – keeping employees informed about important issues and changes.

McCarthy added: “DHL Express also runs an engagement program, Certified International Specialist, which enables staff empowerment through knowledge and development. Over 100,000 people have participated in CIS to date.”

DHL’s HR boss Regine Buettner commented: “DHL Express employs over 90,000 international specialists in more than 220 countries and territories around the world. Our HR function therefore plays a critical role in fostering a winning culture and ensuring that the global DHL network operates as one.”

She listed several human resources initiatives which contribute to the company’s culture and added: “Being ranked eighth among the best workplaces in the world is a fantastic recognition of this engagement effort, which in turn translates into great service quality for our customers.”