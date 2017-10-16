16 Oct 2017 | 11.36 am

Sponsored Content

DHL Express Ireland assists Newbridge Silverware with international B2C logistics as part of the company’s successful eCommerce strategy

As you read this article, 16 billion devices are currently online across the world. Technology is changing the way that consumers shop, and borders and distance are no longer elements that restrict a buyer’s choice of vendor. It is predicted that by 2020 the cross-border eCommerce market will be worth $900 billion.

To put the speed of this growth in perspective, in 2015 the same market was worth $300bn, which means that it is projected to triple its worth in only five years. The global eCommerce market is changing rapidly, and with forecasts that by 2018 there will be 1.6 billion people shopping online, it is clear that this market represents viable expansion opportunities for Irish businesses.

Unrivalled Opportunity

The growth of the cross-border eCommerce market represents unrivalled opportunity for businesses to expand into new markets. Currently, approximately 25% of Irish businesses do not have a website, and those that do are slow to advertise an international shipping option. Many of these companies are missing out on the potential opportunity that the growth in online activity represents.

According to Bernard McCarthy, Managing Director of DHL Express Ireland, online sales generated through eCommerce give companies an opportunity to dip their toes into other international markets with very limited risk.

“For a start, there’s no payment risk. Some good website analytics can demonstrate that there may already be interest in your product from countries that you haven’t even considered as a potential market,” he explains.

“DHL have already seen this to be the casewith many customers and we have worked closely with these customers to help take their business international in this way.”

eCommerce Strategy

In order to maximise their eCommerce growth potential, Irish companies require a strong eCommerce strategy. This is just as true for an SME as it is for a multinational organisation. Irish companies are well positioned to sell internationally through the eCommerce channel.

‘Brand Ireland’ is very well received across the world, and Irish retailers are valued for their unique, high quality and competitively priced product offering, as well as their strong understanding of international business.

A primary concern for companies thinking of expanding into eCommerce is the choice of a logistics partner. A sale does not end with the monetary transaction, as the delivery company you choose to deliver to your customers will act as an extension of your own company brand.

This highlights the necessity of partnering with an international logistics provider that can meet the needs of your company and your customers.

Newbridge Silverware’s End-to-End Service

Newbridge Silverware is one company that has leveraged its eCommerce potential and is now reaping the benefits. Newbridge Silverware partners with DHL Express to ensure that its international customers receive their shipments with the utmost efficiency and service.

“Providing customers with service is not just about after-sales service,” says Newbridge Silverware’s Siobhan Farnon. “It is about providing an end-to-end excellent service to every customer.

“In order to continuously strive to the highest level of service possible, it is important to partner with service providers who also continuously work to provide this service level. Working with DHL over the past years has enabled us to successfully deliver to our customers.”

While the growth of the eCommerce market provides opportunities to businesses, it will most definitely place increasingly significant demands on B2C logistics. This is a challenge that DHL welcomes and, according to Newbridge Silverware, one that we are consistently rising to.

For more information on international Exporting, please visit www.dhlguide.ie