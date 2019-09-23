DHL Celebrates 50 Years In Business

23 Sep 2019 | 01.06 pm

This year marks 50 years since Adrian Dalsey, Larry Hillblom and Robert Lynn’s pioneering spirit changed the way the world did business. What began as a few men couriering documents in a banged-up Plymouth Duster and on flights from San Francisco to Honolulu is now the world’s most entrepreneurial logistics business – and the most international company in the world!

Memorable Journey

There have been some memorable moments in DHL’s journey. As part of the celebrations, DHL has created 50 Years, the book that was gifted to every employee. This comprehensive record of the history of DHL covers the global transformation of the company, the challenges we faced and highlights some of the great lengths that DHL employees have gone to in support of our customers.

From delivering thousands of pieces of the knocked Berlin wall to collectors across the world, to an enterprising courier storing 100kg of shipments in his apartment for four years until the Balkans War had ended, then delivering the shipments to the astonishment of the recipients, like our company song, there ‘Ain’t no mountain high enough’ to stop our employees displaying their passion for our customers!

Groundbreaking Achievements

This unbelievable account of the 50 years of DHL also recalls turbulent and scary times in the company’s history. It remembers the advent of the fax machine that put the innovativeness of the DHL workforce to the test. It also tells of the terrifying near-death experience of three DHL pilots when their aircraft was hit by a land-to-air missile over Iraq in 2003, as well as recounting when DHL was the only aircraft in the skies over Europe during the Icelandic volcanic ash cloud in 2010. It has been five decades of ground-breaking achievements.

Amazing Employees

But one element that has remained consistent throughout is our engaged, committed and simply amazing employees – more than 120,000 of them. From DHL pioneers who established the company’s footprint around the world in the 1970s to the employees who bring their best to work every day, we intend on celebrating with them in style this year – and we’ve already started.

On a local level in Ireland, we wanted to celebrate turning 50 while continuing to support our charity partner. We couldn’t think of a better celebration than organising our very own ‘OsKaRs’ event. Working in partnership with Kevin Rowe Events, we are planning the glitziest birthday party of them all!

More than 60 employees from across the business, with no acting experience, will be recreating some of the most iconic movie moments from the last 50 years. The films will be pre-recorded and shown at the 50th birthday bash in September, which will be attended by over 400 guests. An awards ceremony will take place on the night to recognise the talented participants and all the proceeds from the night will be donated to Pieta House. We can’t wait!

The Next 50 Years

From humble white and red beginnings in San Francisco to vibrant yellow and red brand revamp, DHL is now a recognisable brand across the globe. We connect people across the world and enable international business to thrive. The services and connectivity provided by DHL Express Ireland into the global marketplace have become an increasingly important part of Ireland’s economic infrastructure over the last 50 years. And at DHL, we are committed to delivering the best logistics solutions for our customers for the next 50 years!