DHL Boosts Boeing Order To 22 Planes

13 Jan 2021 | 12.43 pm

Freight and logistics company DHL Express has ordered an additional eight new Boeing 777 freighters, with first deliveries scheduled for 2022.

The order for a further eight planes comes on top of DHL’s 2018 order of 14 B777F aircraft, of which ten have already been delivered.

DHL chief executive John Pearson said: “Although the current health crisis has pushed pause on several areas of life, global trade did not stand still. Fuelled by globalisation, digitalisation and the unprecedented demand from our customers during the recent peak season, our global e-commerce volume grew by more than 40% in Q4.

“With the order of eight new wide-body freighter aircraft, we underline our conviction that e-commerce is an enduring megatrend. This is why we decided to act early and kick off 2021 with this investment in our future.”

The 777 Freighter is the largest, longest range twin-engine freighter, with a range of 9,200 km (4,970 nautical miles) and can carry a maximum payload of 102,010 kg (224,900 lbs). It allows DHL Express to make fewer stops and reduce associated landing fees on long-haul routes, resulting in the lowest trip cost of any large freighter, according to the logistics firm.