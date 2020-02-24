DHL Adds Boeing 777 Freighters To Fleet

24 Feb 2020 | 04.10 pm

DHL Express is to add six new Boeing 777 Freighters to its air fleet in 2020, having already taken delivery of four of the aircraft last year.

The delivery and logistics company will add a further four 777F-200 cargo planes in 2021, and the first of this year’s delivery arrived at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport a week ago, the location of its future base.

DHL says that the renewal is part of the overall modernisation of its long-haul intercontinental fleet and replaces older planes. “The 777F is equipped with top-of-the-line fuel-efficient technology and features the longest range at full payload of any wide-body freight aircraft,” says DHL. “This allows DHL to operate with higher efficiency while meeting the increasing global demand for express logistics service.”

Chief executive John Pearson said: “We’re excited to welcome more Boeing 777Fs to the DHL Express family this year. With the modernisation of our intercontinental fleet, we can simultaneously enhance our proven ability to meet growing demand, improve our environmental footprint and deliver best quality service to our customers.”

The 777F-200 has a payload capacity of 102 tons and a range of 9,200 km, and claims to be more fuel-efficient and reliable than older planes, which will reduce CO2 emissions by 18%.

In Ireland, over the past 15 months DHL has by opened a new hub in Shannon, enabling the company to process 70% more shipments per hour, as well as increasing the capacity of the dedicated Shannon aircraft by 50%.

In addition, in 2018 and 2019 there was a complete fleet replenishment in Ireland. DHL says it is striving for zero logistics-related emissions by 2050.

DHL Express operates c.260 dedicated aircraft with 17 partner airlines with more than 3,000 daily flights linking 220 countries and territories. The company is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, which generated revenues of more than €61 billion in 2018.

Vice president for global operations Travis Cobb added: “With the new Boeing 777Fs, we can increase our intercontinental connections while reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption. This enables us to continue to provide customers with the excellent quality they’ve come to expect from us while we work to expand our global services.”