Deutsche Bank Cutting Over 400 Dublin Jobs

06 Jul 2021 | 12.43 pm

Deutsche Bank has announced plans to relocate c.250 roles from Dublin to the bank’s other centres around the world and to ‘materially reduce’ its contractor workforce of c.200 people.

The bank said that Dublin will continue to be a major centre for Deutsche Bank’s Corporate Bank business and that c. 35 front office roles will be added over the summer. the bank said Dublin will also remain an important centre for its specialist Data & Innovation Lab. The two units will have around 200 employees at the end of 2021.

Mary Campbell, Chief Country Officer, commented: “We understand that the proposed plan will cause uncertainty and concern to impacted colleagues, and we are committed to supporting them through the consultation process. Dublin will continue to be an important centre for the bank.”

Deutsche Bank has had offices in Ireland since 1991, and it says client services will not be affected by the rationalisation.