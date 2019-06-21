21 Jun 2019 | 12.41 pm
Details Of €100m IDA Grants Revealed
Agency turns in strong performance in H1
IDA Ireland has reported what the agency calls a “very strong first half” for 2019, with 13,500 jobs approved, up 19% on the same period in 2018.
In the six-month period, the agency sanctioned grant aid for 140 projects. The agency also indicated that projects involving c. 5,300 jobs approved since June 2016 are related to Brexit.
Enterprise minister Heather Humphreys said: “The IDA’s mid-year results for 2019 demonstrate the strength of foreign direct investment in Ireland. Overseas firms are continuing to invest and expand here, creating new jobs across the country. “
Chief executive Martin Shanahan stated: “Over the last four years, the whole agency has been focused on securing investment for areas outside Dublin. We have achieved some remarkable investments in the first half of 2019.
“For example, Meissner committing to create 150 new jobs in Castlebar; Valeo investing €44m and creating an additional 50 jobs in Tuam; GrandPad setting up its European HQ in Gorey with 75 new jobs; JRI America adding 100 roles at its Technology Centre in Tralee; Allergan creating 63 new roles in Westport ;and J&J Visioncare creating an additional 100 jobs in Limerick.”
On Brexit, the agency says that in some markets Ireland’s international economic reputation is closely aligned to that of the UK, and it has been running a digital and print advertising campaign in the US and Japan to remind current and potential international investors that Ireland’s investment proposition remains strong and independent of political actions taken in the UK.
Shanahan added: “Ireland’s stable political and economic environment saw us win the largest ever number of first-time investors in 2018. The fact that this momentum continued in the first half of 2019, is particularly noteworthy and illustrates Ireland’s continued attractiveness to multinational companies.
“While the immediate outlook to year end 2019 looks positive, there are significant downside risks to FDI in the medium term, these include: potential softening of growth in the global economy, the impacts of Brexit within Europe, escalating international trade tensions, and Ireland’s own competitiveness.”
State Aid Recipients
The latest data published in 2019 from the European Commission State Aid register relating to IDA Ireland state aids details over €100m in payments funded by Irish taxpayers. The breakdown is as follows:
|Beneficiary
|State Aid (€)
|Date of Granting
|Published Date
|Gencell Biosysems
|1,491,238
|04/12/2018
|27/05/2019
|Johnson & Johnson Vision Care
|3,489,334
|16/11/2018
|01/05/2019
|Johnson & Johnson Vision Care
|1,154,900
|16/11/2018
|01/05/2019
|LM Ericsson
|7,444,584
|25/10/2018
|18/04/2019
|Wuxi Biologics
|7,500,000
|05/09/2018
|08/03/2019
|Edwards Lifesciences
|7,500,000
|27/09/2018
|06/03/2019
|Intarcia
|7,500,000
|27/09/2018
|06/03/2019
|Veritas Storage
|6,315,037
|20/09/2018
|06/03/2019
|Almac Pharmaceuticals
|2,571,750
|20/08/2018
|25/02/2019
|Neueda Technologies
|1,908,000
|06/09/2018
|25/02/2019
|Eirgen Pharma
|3,627,862
|19/06/2018
|07/02/2019
|Depuy
|7,281,052
|21/06/2018
|06/02/2019
|Fotonation
|683,966
|26/07/2018
|06/02/2019
|Lighthouse Studios
|1,551,000
|13/07/2018
|06/02/2019
|Norton (Waterford)
|2,000,000
|21/06/2018
|06/02/2019
|Pay & Shop
|1,503,515
|26/07/2018
|06/02/2019
|Servier
|1,989,845
|23/07/2018
|06/02/2019
|SK Biotek
|1,986,799
|13/07/2018
|06/02/2019
|NPD Group Market Research
|600,000
|01/06/2018
|06/02/2019
|Verizon Services
|982,490
|16/08/2018
|06/02/2019
|Wasdell Europe
|5,000,000
|28/06/2018
|06/02/2019
|Canada Life Assurance
|2,223,382
|02/08/2018
|04/02/2019
|Aptiv Global Operations
|6,000,000
|20/12/2018
|30/01/2019
|Cook Medical
|1,957,332
|21/06/2018
|30/01/2019
|Eirgen Pharma
|1,059,028
|17/12/2018
|30/01/2019
|Cisco Systems
|4,016,964
|05/07/2018
|28/01/2019
|LM Ericsson
|529,291
|21/06/2018
|28/01/2019
|Medtronic
|7,500,000
|10/01/2019
|24/01/2019
|Software Pipeline
|1,939,541
|23/10/2018
|24/01/2019
|Jaguar Land Rover
|2,592,622
|20/12/2018
|07/01/2019
Photo: Martin Shanahan (left), Heather Humphreys and IDA chairman Frank Ryan. (Pix: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)