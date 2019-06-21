Details Of €100m IDA Grants Revealed

Agency turns in strong performance in H1

IDA Ireland has reported what the agency calls a “very strong first half” for 2019, with 13,500 jobs approved, up 19% on the same period in 2018.

In the six-month period, the agency sanctioned grant aid for 140 projects. The agency also indicated that projects involving c. 5,300 jobs approved since June 2016 are related to Brexit.

Enterprise minister Heather Humphreys said: “The IDA’s mid-year results for 2019 demonstrate the strength of foreign direct investment in Ireland. Overseas firms are continuing to invest and expand here, creating new jobs across the country. “

Chief executive Martin Shanahan stated: “Over the last four years, the whole agency has been focused on securing investment for areas outside Dublin. We have achieved some remarkable investments in the first half of 2019. 

“For example, Meissner committing to create 150 new jobs in Castlebar; Valeo investing €44m and creating an additional 50 jobs in Tuam; GrandPad setting up its European HQ in Gorey with 75 new jobs; JRI America adding 100 roles at its Technology Centre in Tralee; Allergan creating 63 new roles in Westport ;and J&J Visioncare creating an additional 100 jobs in Limerick.”

On Brexit, the agency says that in some markets Ireland’s international economic reputation is closely aligned to that of the UK, and it has been running a digital and print advertising campaign in the US and Japan to remind current and potential international investors that Ireland’s investment proposition remains strong and independent of political actions taken in the UK.

Shanahan added: “Ireland’s stable political and economic environment saw us win the largest ever number of first-time investors in 2018. The fact that this momentum continued in the first half of 2019, is particularly noteworthy and illustrates Ireland’s continued attractiveness to multinational companies.

“While the immediate outlook to year end 2019 looks positive, there are significant downside risks to FDI in the medium term, these include: potential softening of growth in the global economy, the impacts of Brexit within Europe, escalating international trade tensions, and Ireland’s own competitiveness.”

State Aid Recipients

The latest data published in 2019 from the European Commission State Aid register relating to IDA Ireland state aids details over €100m in payments funded by Irish taxpayers. The breakdown is as follows:

Beneficiary State Aid (€) Date of Granting Published Date
Gencell Biosysems 1,491,238 04/12/2018 27/05/2019
Johnson & Johnson Vision Care 3,489,334 16/11/2018 01/05/2019
Johnson & Johnson Vision Care 1,154,900 16/11/2018 01/05/2019
LM Ericsson 7,444,584 25/10/2018 18/04/2019
Wuxi Biologics 7,500,000 05/09/2018 08/03/2019
Edwards Lifesciences 7,500,000 27/09/2018 06/03/2019
Intarcia 7,500,000 27/09/2018 06/03/2019
Veritas Storage 6,315,037 20/09/2018 06/03/2019
Almac Pharmaceuticals 2,571,750 20/08/2018 25/02/2019
Neueda Technologies 1,908,000 06/09/2018 25/02/2019
Eirgen Pharma 3,627,862 19/06/2018 07/02/2019
Depuy 7,281,052 21/06/2018 06/02/2019
Fotonation 683,966 26/07/2018 06/02/2019
Lighthouse Studios 1,551,000 13/07/2018 06/02/2019
Norton (Waterford) 2,000,000 21/06/2018 06/02/2019
Pay & Shop 1,503,515 26/07/2018 06/02/2019
Servier 1,989,845 23/07/2018 06/02/2019
SK Biotek 1,986,799 13/07/2018 06/02/2019
NPD Group Market Research 600,000 01/06/2018 06/02/2019
Verizon Services 982,490 16/08/2018 06/02/2019
Wasdell Europe 5,000,000 28/06/2018 06/02/2019
Canada Life Assurance 2,223,382 02/08/2018 04/02/2019
Aptiv Global Operations 6,000,000 20/12/2018 30/01/2019
Cook Medical 1,957,332 21/06/2018 30/01/2019
Eirgen Pharma 1,059,028 17/12/2018 30/01/2019
Cisco Systems 4,016,964 05/07/2018 28/01/2019
LM Ericsson 529,291 21/06/2018 28/01/2019
Medtronic 7,500,000 10/01/2019 24/01/2019
Software Pipeline 1,939,541 23/10/2018 24/01/2019
Jaguar Land Rover 2,592,622 20/12/2018 07/01/2019

 

Photo: Martin Shanahan (left), Heather Humphreys and IDA chairman Frank Ryan. (Pix: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)

