Designer Group Acquires FKM Mechanical

28 Sep 2020 | 10.56 am

Designer Group, the Dublin-headquartered electrical and mechanical engineering company, has acquired FKM Mechanical, the mechanical engineering business of the FKM Group, for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1945, FKM Mechanical has delivered projects for clients such as Abbot, eBay, Diageo and Ballymore’s Dublin Landings.

According to its most recent account filings, operating company FKM Engineering Limited reported turnover of €19m in 2018 and booked a net profit of c.€1.3m.

New owner Designer Group provides engineering expertise to major public and private sector construction and development projects. Public sector projects include the new Department of Health headquarters in Baggot Street, while private sector projects include Capital Dock.

Designer Group recorded turnover of €205m in the year to January 2019 and booked a net profit of €5m. The business employs more than 1,000 people and operates in Ireland, the UK, Europe and Africa.

In 2018, construction company John Sisk & Son acquired a 50% stake in Designer Group’s facilities management business.

Announcing the acquisition, Michael Stone, founder and CEO of Designer Group, said that FKM Mechanical has a long-standing reputation for high-quality work.

“It has a particularly strong presence in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector which, when added to our existing work, creates a formidable team in this resilient sector,” Stone added.

Matt Mohan, CEO of the FKM Group, said that Designer Group will be an ideal fit. “In recent years, it has become evident that the building services sector is opting for a combined mechanical and electrical offering, so this acquisition makes strategic sense.”