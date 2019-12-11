Design Ireland Store Opens At Dublin Airport

11 Dec 2019 | 03.05 pm

Trade minister Pat Breen has officially a new shop at Dublin Airport featuring contemporary work by designers and makers from across Ireland.

The Design Ireland store is operated by DAA’s retail brand The Loop, with the store name brand under licence by Design & Crafts Council Ireland.

The Loop chose 23 Design Ireland brands for the initial collection featured in store, with plans to introduce further brands over the coming months.

Design Ireland is a consumer-facing programme created by Design & Crafts Council Ireland to showcase the best of Ireland’s design and craft.

There are currently 191 individual brands in the overall programme that were selected for their high standards of design and making. Brands are supported by DCCI with opportunities and mentoring to develop their work and their business.

Featured brands in the Design Ireland shop include Chupi, Criostal na Rinne, Emblem Weavers, Hanna Hats, JANDO, McConnell Woollen Mills, Debbie Millington Designs, Emblem Weavers, Enibas, Fauna Kids, Inner Island, Mourne Textiles, Red Rufus, Scribble & Stone and Rathbornes 1488.

Breege O’Donoghue, chair of the Design & Crafts Council Ireland, commented: “This featured brands reflect the wealth of creative talent we have in this country that we want to showcase globally.”

Photo: Minister Pat Breen with Breege O’Donoghie (left) and Aine O’Gorman. (Pix: Maxwell)