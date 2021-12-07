DermView Raises €1.9m Seed Funding

07 Dec 2021 | 09.22 am

DermView, the Irish chain of dermatology clinics, has completed a 41.9m seed funding round to fund roll out its skin imaging services across the NHS in the UK in 2022.

Founded in 2018 by hospital dermatologists Eoin O’Reilly and Rupert Barry, the company said the funding round values the enterprise at €8.2m and was three times over-subscribed.

Seasoned investors include Michael Cotter, Tim Crowley leading a private group from Park Developments, Irrus Investment, Richard Goodbody, and Donagh Barry of Barry’s Tea.

The company’s expansion plans include opening two 4,000 sq ft facilities on either side of Dublin, as well as opening in Northern Ireland.

DermView offers skin imaging by hospital-based consultants which results in quicker diagnosis and treatment plans for patients. It also cuts public and private waiting lists for dermatological treatment.

DermView has been selected as a partner by the NHS in a consortium to enable skin Artificial Intelligence by 2025 across the UK.

Recent contracts secured by DermView include St James Hospital in Dublin, which is using the company’s technology on its dermatology waiting list of 3,500 patients for rapid triage and diagnosis, resulting in keeping almost 70% out of the hospital with remote management.

Dermatology is the third largest waiting list in the country, with waiting lists 3-4 years in most hospitals.

The company has also beefed up its board of directors with appointments including former HSE boss Tony O’Brien, Bernard Somers, and dermatologist Patrick Ormond.

“I am personally very privileged to have such an extremely experienced board surround me and join the company helping us reach our full ambitions for the business,” said Eoin O’Reilly, the company’s CEO.

Photo: Eoin O’Reilly (left) and Dr Rupert Barry