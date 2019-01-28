DePuy Synthes Hiring 30 In Cork

28 Jan 2019 | 02.13 pm

The DePuy Synthes Innovation Centre in Ringaskiddy is to invest €36m in research and development projects over the next five years, with support from IDA Ireland.

The company expects “significant developments” at its Materials and Surface Technology Centre as a result, and will co-locate with Johnson & Johnson’s 3D Printing Centre of Excellence. One immediate effect will be to create 30 high-level tech jobs.

DePuy Synthes is part of the Johnson & Johnson group and specialises in orthopaedic and neuro products and services in the areas of joint reconstruction, trauma, spine, sports medicine, neuro, cranio-maxillofacial, and biomaterials.

Its innovation centre in Cork, now in existence for a decade, has accelerated innovative technologies and new products for the company’s orthopaedic portfolio.

DePuy Synthes vice president Shannon Crespin said: “As the world’s most comprehensive medical devices business, our expert team continues to develop ground-breaking healthcare solutions, underlining our ongoing commitment to improving patient outcomes and shaping the future of healthcare delivery.”

The company’s global R&D lead, Gary Clerkin, added that the Materials and Surface Technology Centre will help shape the products of the future. “A central element of this investment, the 3D Printing Development and Launch Centre, complements the 3D Bioprinting partnership with Trinity College Dublin launched last year,” he continued.

Photo: Shannon Crespin (centre right) and Rachel Shelly, IDA Ireland, with Tánaiste Simon Coveney (right) and Gary Clerkin (Pic: Adrian O’Herlihy)