Dentons To Open Dublin Office

08 Jan 2020 | 10.07 am

Global law firm Dentons is entering the Irish market and plans to have a Dublin office operational by Q2 this year.

With more than 10,000 lawyers operating in 73 countries, Dentons is the largest law firm in the world by headcount. The firm’s Dublin office is being founded by Eavan Saunders, previously a partner in William Fry, and Peter O’Brien, who joins from Matheson. Saunders will become managing partner.

Dentons explained that its Dublin office will initially focus on transactional work for clients in the financial services, real estate, energy, infrastructure and technology sectors.

“Dentons can offer Irish companies with international ambitions the scale, quality and in depth sector specialisation that no other law firm in Dublin can match,” said Saunders.

Elliott Portnoy, global CEO of Dentons, noted that Dublin is a leading offshore funds centre, a global centre of aviation finance and home to the European HQs of nine out of 10 of the world’s largest tech companies.

“Dentons’ strategy is to be in all of the places our clients do business,” Portnoy added. “We are delighted to have attracted a partner of Eavan’s calibre to lead our Dublin office.

“Ireland is a priority market for many of our clients. However, many of the strongest firms in Ireland rely on referrals from firms outside of London. That is why we are opening our own office rather than combining with another firm at this time.”

Jeremy Cohen, CEO for Dentons’ UK and Middle East region, said that the firm’s aim is to build an elite team that can offer the highest quality advice combined with unrivalled international reach.

“Over the next few months we will be looking to hire further … as we develop our plans to quickly reach full service capability,” Cohen added.