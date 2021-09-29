Demand Rebounds For Gas Supply

29 Sep 2021 | 01.02 pm

Gas demand continued to climb in most sectors of the economy in August in line with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and preparations for the new academic year.

Gas Networks Ireland has reported that demand from larger educational facilities was up by 7% on July as they prepared for the first day of class. 900 schools use gas for their energy needs.

Gas demand from offices grew by 15% month on month and GNI expects this growth to continue on an upward trend as offices begin to return to work.

Demand from the retail sector was up 30% through August year-on-year. Year to date, gas demand is also up across a number of sectors, including travel (23%), leisure (21%), construction (18%), manufacturing (12%), hospitals (10%) and pharma (7%).

Gas Networks Ireland’s Head of Regulatory Affairs, Brian Mullins (pictured), commented: “Gas-fired generation continues to play a key part in meeting Ireland’s electricity generation requirements, meeting up to 82% of demand during August amidst what is, at times, a tight electricity system.”

Gas demand in heavy commercial transport has expanded by 43% YTD after the opening of two new Compressed Natural Gas filling stations last month in Limerick City and at Clonshaugh in North Dublin.

Gas demand from the residential and smaller SME sectors was up 8% on August 2020 and 5% year to date.

Gas provided 55% of the fuel requirements for electricity generators in August. At its peak gas, provided 82% of electricity, with a low of 23%.

Wind provided 22% of electricity generation, with coal at 11%. Wind varied from less than 1% to just over 69%, while coal’s contribution to electricity generation ranged between 0% and 18%.

The contribution of electricity imports from the UK in August dropped significantly to under 6%.

According to GNI, the extended outage of two gas power plants has contributed to reduced gas demand in power generation by 12% year to date. This has been replaced largely by coal (+350% YTD) and to a lesser degree by oil (+10% YTD).

GNI estimates that the gas network currently supplies c.30% of Ireland’s total energy, including 40% of all heating and over 50% of the country’s electricity generation.