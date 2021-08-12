Demand For Recruiters Outstripping Supply

12 Aug 2021 | 10.52 am

LinkedIn has released new data indicating that demand for recruiters is soaring in Ireland.

The data show that there were nearly eight times more recruiter jobs posted in June 2021 compared to June 2020, and over two times more than the 2019 average.

Demand for recruiters had already surpassed pre-pandemic levels in Ireland by January 2021.

The Irish data follow a similar trend witnessed elsewhere in Europe.

The figures released by the company are based on global LinkedIn data on all premium job posts. Analysis of recruiting professionals covers a range of titles, such as “recruiter,” “technical recruiter,” and “talent acquisition specialist”.

According to LinkedIn, new recruiters typically have experience in the areas of human resources, sales and support.

Preferences have also shifted among jobseekers looking to become recruiters, with more emphasis now placed on job security and company mission.

Vice President of International Human Resources at LinkedIn Lisa Finnegan said: “The Irish economy is rebounding strongly and that positive momentum has companies back in hiring mode, so recruiters are high in demand with businesses back on the front foot.

“Demand is outstripping supply, so naturally there are a number of professionals pivoting to pursue a career in recruitment given the buoyancy in the market.

“Most importantly, however, despite the number of opportunities, candidates are being selective about who they will work for, putting a heavy emphasis on job security and organisations with a good company culture.”