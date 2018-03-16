Deloitte’s ‘Best Managed Companies’ Swell To 137

16 Mar 2018 | 12.49 pm

Deloitte’s ‘Best Managed Companies’ Swell To 137

Twenty-two new additions in 10th anniversary year

16 Mar 2018 | 12.49 pm

Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies cadre now has 22 new companies in its ranks, as the awards programme celebrates its 10th year. In all, 137 companies achieved ‘Best Managed’ status for 2018, with a combined turnover of €12bn.

The Deloitte awards, in association with Bank of Ireland, culminated with the Best Managed Companies Awards symposium and gala, which was attended by more than 1,000 people from the Irish business community in Dublin at the CCD.

The 22 new entrants were awarded their Best Managed status following a detailed qualification and judging process. This took into consideration the complete performance of the business, looking beyond the finances at criteria such as operational excellence, strategy and human resource processes.

Five of the new award winners were singled out for special recognition. They included PFH Technology Group, which was commended for best submission in Strategy, and Phonovation, which was commended in the Capability category. Around Noon was commended for Commitment – the three criteria are cornerstones of the Best Managed Companies Awards submission.

Additionally, Meritsoft was recognised for Best Overall Submission, while Codd Mushrooms was the recipient of the annual IMI Award, and was commended for its business model execution and sharp focus.

Commenting, Deloitte partner Anya Cummins said that the programme began with 25 companies in its first year, before subsequently expanding to a network of 137.

“The programme represents companies from different industries with many industry-specific challenges but also common characteristics such as adaptability, innovation and ambition,” said Cummins. “Their stories are the stories of Irish business this past decade, and they are stories of resilience, recovery and confidence.”

Andrew Graham, director, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking, said that the Best Managed programme puts the spotlight on well-managed companies that are generating strong returns, as well as growing their businesses through investment in technology and a customer-centric approach.

“We have been really impressed by not only the breadth of businesses but also their ambition, drive and determination. I have no doubt that they will continue to set the benchmark for excellence in the years to come,” said Graham.

Best Managed First Timers

Almac Group Armagh Life Sciences & Healthcare
AROUND NOON Down Consumer & Industrial Products
Braidwater Derry Consumer & Industrial Products
Carroll Cuisine Offaly Consumer & Industrial Products
Codd Mushrooms Carlow Consumer & Industrial Products
Creagh Concrete Products Antrim Real Estate & Infrastructure
Crest Solutions Cork Manufacturing
Dennison Trailers Kildare Manufacturing
Edge Innovate Tyrone Manufacturing
GES Group (Grants Electrical Services (NI)) Antrim Consumer & Industrial Products
GSLS Dublin Consumer & Industrial Products
Kayfoam Woolfson Dublin Consumer & Industrial Products
LotusWorks Sligo Consumer & Industrial Products
McCabes Pharmacy Dublin Life Sciences & Healthcare
Meritsoft Dublin Technology, Media, Telecommunications
Obelisk International Group Holdings Dublin Energy & Resources
Ocuco Dublin Technology, Media, Telecommunications
PFH Technology Group Cork Technology, Media, Telecommunications
Phonovation Dublin Technology, Media, Telecommunications
PlanNet 21 Communications Dublin Consumer & Industrial Products
Ready Egg Products  Fermanagh Consumer & Industrial Products
The Merrion Hotel Dublin Tourism, Hospitality & Leisure

 

Best Managed For A Decade

Ace Express Freight Dublin Consumer & Industrial Products
CDE Global Tyrone Technology, Media, Telecommunications
Clontarf Castle Hotel Dublin Tourism, Hospitality & Leisure
Galway Clinic Galway Life Sciences & Healthcare
H&K International Dublin Consumer & Industrial Products
KDD — Kevin Dempsey Distributors Dublin Consumer & Industrial Products
Musgrave Group Cork Consumer & Industrial Products

 

Photo (l-r): Andrew Graham, Kerril Burke of Meritsoft, Anya Cummins, and Siobhán McAleer, IMI. (Pix: Jason Clarke)

Read next:

Interview: Eileen Healy, Deloitte

Deloitte's Cork office grows to over 125 staff

Virgin Mobile Launches Discount Data Plans

Company is also taking pre-orders for the new Samsung Galaxy S9

Comments are closed.