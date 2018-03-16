16 Mar 2018 | 12.49 pm

Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies cadre now has 22 new companies in its ranks, as the awards programme celebrates its 10th year. In all, 137 companies achieved ‘Best Managed’ status for 2018, with a combined turnover of €12bn.

The Deloitte awards, in association with Bank of Ireland, culminated with the Best Managed Companies Awards symposium and gala, which was attended by more than 1,000 people from the Irish business community in Dublin at the CCD.

The 22 new entrants were awarded their Best Managed status following a detailed qualification and judging process. This took into consideration the complete performance of the business, looking beyond the finances at criteria such as operational excellence, strategy and human resource processes.

Five of the new award winners were singled out for special recognition. They included PFH Technology Group, which was commended for best submission in Strategy, and Phonovation, which was commended in the Capability category. Around Noon was commended for Commitment – the three criteria are cornerstones of the Best Managed Companies Awards submission.

Additionally, Meritsoft was recognised for Best Overall Submission, while Codd Mushrooms was the recipient of the annual IMI Award, and was commended for its business model execution and sharp focus.

Commenting, Deloitte partner Anya Cummins said that the programme began with 25 companies in its first year, before subsequently expanding to a network of 137.

“The programme represents companies from different industries with many industry-specific challenges but also common characteristics such as adaptability, innovation and ambition,” said Cummins. “Their stories are the stories of Irish business this past decade, and they are stories of resilience, recovery and confidence.”

Andrew Graham, director, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking, said that the Best Managed programme puts the spotlight on well-managed companies that are generating strong returns, as well as growing their businesses through investment in technology and a customer-centric approach.

“We have been really impressed by not only the breadth of businesses but also their ambition, drive and determination. I have no doubt that they will continue to set the benchmark for excellence in the years to come,” said Graham.

Best Managed First Timers

Best Managed For A Decade

Photo (l-r): Andrew Graham, Kerril Burke of Meritsoft, Anya Cummins, and Siobhán McAleer, IMI. (Pix: Jason Clarke)