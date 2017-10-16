Deloitte To Fund Global BComm At NUIG

16 Oct 2017 | 02.20 pm

NUI Galway and Deloitte are joining forces on the university’s new BComm (Global Experience) course in a partnership which will see Deloitte provide funding over five years to support students taking the course while studying abroad.

The new course at the School of Business and Economics offers a work placement and study abroad in the same year. NUIG partners with universities in various countries, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Sweden, the UK and the USA.

The Deloitte funding will be used as a grant to support students travelling abroad during the third year of the course, and the first Deloitte global scholars will be travelling abroad in September 2018. NUIG anticipates that more than 500 students will avail of the funding over the five years of the partnership.

Prof. John McHale, Dean of the College of Business Public Policy and Law, said: “We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership with Deloitte. We are very proud for our BComm (Global Experience) students to have the title ‘Deloitte Global Scholars’, a title representative of the high academic calibre of our students, and the endorsement shown by Deloitte in supporting students to reach their full potential.”

Deloitte managing partner Brendan Jennings added: “At Deloitte, we see first hand the ever increasing need for international experience and an ability to work across borders. Our clients are operating in a more globally connected way than ever before, and therefore we need to work this way also. We are delighted to support the NUIG Deloitte scholars in gaining this important and valuable experience. We very much believe that it will equip them well in their future business careers.”

Photo: Professor John McHale with students Niamh Ni Chuinn and Rob Clifford, and Orla Graham (right), Deloitte’s Chief Human Resources Officer